What Biden's decision on student loans means for your family

The president is under intense pressure to cancel more than $10,000 per borrower.

MINNEAPOLIS — There's a big announcement expected from the White House on Wednesday.

As the Aug. 31 deadline looms on the student loan payment pause, President Joe Biden is expected to cancel some student debt.

According to multiple reports, $10,000 in federal loans will be forgiven per borrower for those who make less than $125,000 a year, and the payment pause may be extended.

Congress instituted the relief policy back when COVID-19 first hit, meaning some people haven't made a payment in more than two years.

"It's really, really important that you just take five, 10 minutes and actually go and see how much you owe and who your servicer is," said Yrefy's Mary Jo Terry.

Terry is a longtime financial expert who says every borrower needs a game plan — no matter what the president decides.

KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff asked Terry, "What is the best way to budget if you're paying back student loans, especially right now when finances are really tough for a lot of people?"

"If you can skip your favorite coffee shop, your favorite fast food restaurant, and put $20 extra towards your loans, you can cut months, if not years, off your repayment term," said Terry.

To save more money, Terry suggests enrolling in automated recurring billing to get an interest rate discount, as well choosing an income-driven repayment plan that you can change yearly or federal consolidation.

Anything, Terry says, to prevent you from defaulting.

"Because the second you default on a federal loan, your credit score gets impacted, and then, one example, your car insurance is going to go up," said Terry.

Biden has already forgiven $32 billion of student loans, and any further potential pause has some people questioning if the relief is too costly.

Hoff asked, "If the president forgives student loan debt, is that going to make inflation worse?"

"That's a really good question," said Terry. "Some say it's going to cause more inflation, other people say it's going to give us the relief we need in order to be able to pay the gas prices, the grocery bill, and everything else that seems to have gone up."

Terry says the average borrower in Minnesota has about $33,000 in student loans, while across the country, the outstanding debt balance soars to $1.7 trillion.

Watch more local news: