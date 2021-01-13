How Betty White Is Celebrating Her 99th Birthday in Quarantine

Like many have over the last year, Betty White is preparing to celebrate a quarantine birthday -- but she's staying positive!

The television legend turns 99 on Sunday, Jan. 17, and shared an update with ET on Tuesday on how she's planning to celebrate the almost-milestone mid-pandemic.

"You probably didn't ask, but I’ll tell you anyway," White teased. "What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day."

The Pet Set, of course, is White's syndicated show from the 1970s, which tapped into her lifelong love of animals, spotlighting celebrities like Carol Burnett, Mary Tyler Moore, Doris Day, James Stewart, Burt Reynolds and more -- as well as their furry friends: "dogs, cats, birds and horses – in addition to a wide range of wild animals including tigers, bears, elephants, lions, wolves, gorillas, cougars, seals, kangaroos, zebras and eagles – both in the studio and on location."

Thy series was produced by White's late husband, Allen Ludden, and will be released on DVD and streaming platforms by MPI Media Group on Feb. 23, to commemorate the show's 50th anniversary.

"The Pet Set is one of my favorite shows," White said in a news release about the show's new platforms. "I’m thrilled it’s going to be seen again after all these years."

