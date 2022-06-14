Scenes for new film to be shot in Jordan, Minnesota

The film, titled "Marmalade," will also feature Aldis Hodge.

JORDAN, Minnesota — Scenes for an upcoming film featuring "Stranger Things" star Joe Keery will be shot in Jordan, Minnesota next week after the city council approved a permit on Monday.

According to the permit, the shoots will take place June 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will require parts of downtown Jordan, including portions of 1st Street and Water Street between Rice and Broadway, to be shut down while crews are filming.

Anne Healy, the film's location manager, spoke at Monday's city council meeting about some of the details outlined in the permit and gave a brief synopsis of the film, which is titled "Marmalade." Healy has worked on dozens of Minnesota feature films, including Grumpier Old Men, Fargo and Mighty Ducks.

Healy explained that the film is a dark comedy and will also feature Aldis Hodge, who was recently cast to be Hawkman in the upcoming film "Black Adam," starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The film's production company, Signature Films, posted a short summary of the film on its website.

"From his prison cell, small town simpleton Baron tells a tale to his cellmate Otis about his rebellious girlfriend Marmalade, including a bank heist they committed together," the summary reads. "After learning of the stolen cash, Otis agrees to help plan an escape to reunite Baron with his true love. Little does anyone know the master puppeteering at work manipulating them all."

Watch more local news: