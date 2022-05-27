Netflix adds warning to 'Stranger Things' following Texas school shooting

The first few minutes of the show depicts a scene that might remind fans about the May 24 shooting that killed 19 students and 2 teachers.

WASHINGTON — Fans watching the newly-released season of 'Stranger Things' will be presented with a content advisory card in light of the May 24 Texas school shooting that killed 19 children and 2 teachers.

The recap video that previews before the first episode of the show's third season includes a formal statement addressing the massacre and warns viewers that some may find elements of the upcoming season disturbing. The included summary of the first episode has also been updated with an advisory that reads: "Warning, Contains graphic violence involving children."

"We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing," the introductory card reads. "We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

Netflix had previously released the first eight minutes of season three's premiere episode last Friday before the shooting. In it, one of the show's main characters, "Eleven," is shown at the end of a seemingly gruesome frenzy surrounded by bloody dead bodies of fellow children.

The episode preview had originally been uploaded to the show's YouTube page, but it seems to have now been taken down, according to The Wrap.

"Stranger Things" is the latest show to have modified its content in light of the Uvalde massacre. Just hours after the shooting, CBS delayed the finale of "FBI" because of its plotline related to a youth gunman. It is unclear whether the episode will eventually premiere.