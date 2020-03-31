Explore Minnesota provides "Virtual Tours" for people stuck inside

MINNEAPOLIS — We can still enjoy Minnesota these days. We just have to keep our distance whether that's outside or inside.
Mike Dorf and his grandson Owen were staying safe at their nearby spot, Mississippi Point Park in Champlin.
"Get outdoors and enjoy this," said Mike. "Nice to get outside."
So is Brian Kassen.
"Just to enjoy what I have," he said.
You can also now enjoy Minnesota virtually.
"There's a lot of ways that you can be engaged even though you need to stay at home," said John Edman, Director of Explore Minnesota.
He says they have suspended their 2020 Spring/Summer marketing campaign, but his team set up "Explore Minnesota from a safe distance" on their website where people can stay connected with the state.
People can access virtual tours.
Tours of Canal Park in Duluth, Pearl of the Lake in Lake City, and Artists Point in Grand Marais.
Also included are a list of activities people can do and safely see.
"At some point, we don't know when sometime down the future, people will want to explore things and maybe the things that aren't closer than they're own backyard that they haven't thought about before," said Edman.
He says in these challenging times, giving us something to maybe look forward to can make a difference.
"That's what we want is to get people some thoughts and optimism through the product of travel," said Edman.
