Friends and relatives spoke about the impact that Thomas had on their lives and the lives of others at his Saturday funeral service.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Laurens County and the Central Georgia community said their final goodbyes to hometown hero and former NFL star, Demaryius 'Bay Bay' Thomas, on Saturday.

During the funeral, Thomas' family and friends spoke about the impact he Thomas made on their lives and the lives of others.

His coach at West Laurens, DeWayne Gibson, spoke about the many memories he shared with Thomas while he was Raider. Gibson says he'll always love Thomas.

"Love don't ever vanish, love don't ever diminish, love is just as strong today as it was yesterday," said Gibson.

He also said Thomas was the third player he's coached to be buried in 2021.

"In my heart, they're supposed to be burying me, not me them. I'm 60-years-old; lost one to COVID, lost one... he's a deputy that got shot and killed, lost another baby," he said. "See, when you coach, they're your babies for life."

Thomas' uncle, Walter C. Holloway, said that to know Thomas is to love him.

"Most people when they get ahead, they get a big head... Bay Bay kept it humble," he said.

He mentioned how Thomas gave a lot back to the community that raised him and left a lasting legacy, like with his youth football camps.

"It's not the years that you have, it's what you do with the years that you have," said Holloway. He described 'Bay Bay' as a giver and not a taker.

Lastly, Adam Logue spoke. He was a friend of Thomas and was also speaking on behalf of the entire 2006 graduating class of West Laurens High School.

"His humility was second to none," said Logue.

The pair spent many years of friendship together since they met while playing the tuba in band. He said he will miss getting random check-in calls from Thomas and spending time with each other's families.

"My children will be better people because I knew him," Logue said.

In conclusion, he said his entire class will miss Thomas.

"Bay Bay, you'll forever be the superstar of the class of 2006. We love you," he said.

The funeral service in its entirety is below: