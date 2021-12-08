FDA expected to authorize booster shots to immunocompromised

This would be a third shot of the current two dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

MINNEAPOLIS — For 25 year old Jason Bieza – getting his COVID-19 vaccine was a no – brainer. "I have an auto immune disorder called Bechet's syndrome," he said.

"Earlier in the pandemic we were scared because we didn't know what would happen if I got sick," Bieza added.

Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to announce authorization for COVID-19 booster shots for some vulnerable groups with weakened immune systems.

"Emerging data shows certain people who are immune comprised such as people who have had organ transplants and some cancer patients may not have had adequate immune response to just two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, with the CDC.

Walensky says this would be a third shot of the current two dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. "There is an enhanced antibody response after an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine in some immunocompromised people."

"Those people with immunosuppressant were not in the trial, and there's not really good evidence on whether or not the vaccine works or not," said Dr. Frank Rhame with Allina Health.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says, right now, they're still evaluating the need for booster shots for the general public. "We do not believe others who are elderly or non-elderly, who are not immune comprised, need a booster shot at this moment," said Dr. Fauci.

While it's still unclear which groups would be covered under the expected FDA authorization, people like Bieza are hoping more people continue to get vaccinated.