First shipment of vaccines distributed to Minnesota hospitals this week

Packed and loaded, as the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine make their way to hospitals across the country.

“We will be having vaccines coming in throughout the whole week,” Kris Ehresmann the Director of Infectious Disease for the Minnesota Department of Health said.

With the Pfizer vaccine recently approved by the FDA, Ehresmann said the next step will be waiting for guidance from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, also known as the ACIP.

According to the chief operating officer of “Operation Warp Speed,” the vaccines are expected to be delivered to 636 predetermined locations nationwide within 24 hours.

Ehresmann said MDH is preparing to train providers on how to administer the vaccine safely.

“What we are doing this week is a provider training that goes on,” said Ehresmann. “It’s starts tomorrow, it’s from our team,” she said. “It’s a 20-page guidebook for those who are vaccinating, Pfizer is doing storage and handling training all week.”

In Phase 1 – Gov. Walz announced the vaccine will go to frontline healthcare workers. “Also the aides, housekeeping, the dietary staff,” she said.

Along with long term care facilities. “That would include the healthcare workers that work there,” said Mary Turner, with the Minnesota Nurses Association. “That’s a huge area, that I hope they are allocating a huge chunk of those vaccines for.”

With close to three million doses expected to be distributed nationwide, Ehresmann said vaccinations can start as soon as training is completed. “Our goal is a safe vaccine for Minnesota,” she said.