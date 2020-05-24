Funeral directors praise Governor Walz's order allowing funerals at 25% capacity

Funerals are allowed to have more than 10 people starting May 27th.

COVID-19 has changed how we say goodbye.

The grieving and healing process has been altered.

"They haven't been able to have the support that all grief counselors will tell you is necessary," said Dan Delmore with Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels.

Funerals have been limited to 10 people or less.

"I think the most difficult thing for us is telling people no," said Scott Mueller at Mueller Memorial. "That was difficult for us because many families have more than 10 people."

He has been trying to accommodate those grieving families as best he can.

"We're doing live streams, we've added additional benefits to our website that allows people to communicate," said Mueller.

Starting May 27th, places of worship can open at 25 percent capacity with social distancing and other public health guidelines in place.

Governor Walz included funerals in his order.

"It was very good news," said Delmore. "We'll make larger configuration for that and maintaining distancing."

Scott says he will take all the necessary precautions.

"We've got masks and hand sanitizer and people are keeping their distance," said Mueller.

Not even close to normal, but both Scott and Dan believe this will make a considerable difference.

"We'll make it work," said Delmore.