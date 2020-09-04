Getting frustrated with the people you live with? You're not the only one

With stay-at-home orders many of us are spending a lot more time with our spouses, roommates and kids. Here's what you can do to survive the next few weeks together.

The saying 'can't we all just get along' is getting a lot harder these days, especially at home, the longer these stay-at-home orders last.

If your partner, roommate, or kids are getting on your nerves, it's okay.



Family and marriage therapist Ben Hoogland says it's going around, and it's perfectly natural to feel that way being stuck inside with the same people day after day.



"We’re not getting as much alone time. Think about our personal bubble, which we're all very well aware of right now with the social distancing, we have relationship distancing too. We need that space and your partner, your spouse, or your roommate is there now, and it's taking away from that solitude or ability to decompress and that tends to create stress," Hoogland says.



Even if you share a studio apartment Hoogland says hang up a blanket as a barrier, put on a pair of headphones to listen to some music, just do something to give everyone the space they need to recharge and have some quiet time to themselves.



He says being stuck inside is also making people more tired.

We're not using as much energy, so our bodies aren't producing as much energy.



"When you are feeling tired or you are feeling exhausted you don't have as much control over your emotions or over your state of mind," Hoogland says.



So, staying active and getting enough sleep should help everyone keep their emotions in check.



And just as important as giving space and getting sleep is spending meaningful time together.



Remember, that person at home may be the only person they can talk to about this crazy world we're living in right now.

An open ear can go a long way.



"You need to be able to express with intention what your needs are and pay attention to each other in the moment," Hoogland says.



Hoogland and his company Twin Cities Marriage and Family Therapy will be hosting two free webinars about how we can all get along during these trying times.

He’ll go over his SAIL method of communication and how it relates to these trying times spent at home.

To learn more about these webinars click here.

The first session will be Saturday April 11th at 2:00 p.m.

The second session will be Tuesday April 14th at 7:00 p.m.

Many other counselors are also offering virtual sessions for anyone who needs help but doesn't want to leave the safety of their home.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.