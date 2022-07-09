'He taught us to be confident': Parents of 25-year-old former U of M track & field star remember him

Eric Walker's life was cut short Saturday, one week after investigators say his car was hit by another car at the intersection of Highway 77 and Old Shakopee Road.

MINNEAPOLIS — As tributes pour in online, loved ones of 25-year-old Eric Walker, a former University of Minnesota Gopher track-and-field standout, remember his life.

"He has always been the life of the party, the life of the family. He was funny, he was charismatic, he was always respectful," said his mother, Dr. Maria Walker.

Dr. Maria Walker says Eric was the oldest of three boys, was a 2019 graduate from the University of Minnesota and was working for United Health Group.

"Although he was extremely athletic, his goals were academics first, athletics second, which is why he graduated from the U of M with a 3.8 GPA," she said. "He loved being the big brother; it meant everything to him.

Authorities say during their investigation, witnesses said the vehicle that hit Walker was driving at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic leading up to the collision.

"I told my husband that I know God doesn't make mistakes, but my question to him was, 'Why didn't you just, if you were going to take him home to you, why didn't you just take him, why did you make us suffer a whole week hoping and praying he would wake up?' And it came to me as clear as day, if he was taken right away, you would never have seen the work he did while he was here," she said.

Bloomington police say one person was taken into custody three days after the crash and released pending further investigation.

"An accident is an accident, and what we know, this could have been prevented and someone needs to be held accountable," said Dr. Eric Walker, Eric's father.

While police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, loved ones are remembering Eric and the impact he had on so many during his short time here on Earth.

"He was not just a great athlete-student, he was a great person," said Eric. "He taught us to be confident, be who we were and be OK with it, and that's what I want to stand," said Maria.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral and medical expenses.

A private ceremony will be held for Walker in Chicago.

