Flu season is coming

Data reports from the Southern Hemisphere suggest it will start earlier and effect children and adults over 65 year of age.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Flu season is just around the corner and this year we might see an earlier start to the virus.

"The Southern Hemisphere has had a peak earlier than what their normal peak would be and that means we're expecting flu season to hit earlier than normal here. So maybe more like October and November instead of January and February," said Stacy Ramacher, R.N. at Hennepin Health Care.

"It's expected to be rough on kids this year. We're really encouraging everyone to get vaccinated especially kids and everyone over 65," she added.

Besides getting the flu shot to stay healthy, you should:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your mouth and nose

Wash your hands

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

"I hope now that people have gotten back to normal activities and remember that flu season is real and almost here," Ramacher said.

Just a reminder that flu shots will once again be offered inside the Health Fair 11 building during the state fair It's located at the intersection of Dan Patch Avenue and Cooper Street.

Cub pharmacists will vaccinate ages five and older. Remember to bring proof of insurance.

Watch more on the coronavirus: