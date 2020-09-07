A Matter of Health: Planning and preparing for a telehealth visit

There are limitations, but telemedicine can be a good option for evaluating certain everyday illnesses.

More and more people have been turning to telemedicine since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March. It's a convenient way for patients to connect with medical professionals by phone or video conference for simple, non-emergency health conditions like colds, sinus infections, or skin conditions.

Based on statistics collected so far, Forrester Research reports televisits are on pace to top 1 billion by the end of the year.

"Nothing beats the convenience of televisits," said Dr. Julia Joseph-Di Caprio, Chief Medical Officer for UCare. "As long as you have the enabling technology, these visits can happen wherever you are. They save time, travel and access issues. They bring the doctor to you and can be scheduled after hours. Most important, they allow for physical distancing during the pandemic."

There are limitations to telehealth visits, which can't be used for physical exams or hands-on care, but it can be a good option for evaluating other everyday illnesses, like:

Flu

Pink eye

Bladder infections

Yeast infections

Ear & sinus infections

Acid reflux

Allergies

Headaches

Certain skin conditions

Depression

Anxiety or stress

Substance use issues

Diabetes

Blood pressure checks (when patients have in-home equipment)

Physical, occupational and speech therapies

Medication management

Care management services

In-person visits should continue where hands-on exams are needed:

Emergency care

Tests (including Covid-19 and antibody tests)

Immunizations

Cancer screenings (mammograms and colonoscopies)

Labs

X-rays and MRIs

Infusions

Procedures and surgeries

Instances where patients need additional privacy or don’t have required technology (wifi, camera, etc.)

Chiropractor care

Dental care

"Video calls allow the practitioner to see and perceive more information about symptoms, but phone calls are less technologically demanding for patients," Dr. Joseph-Di Caprio said. "Video calls may be more comforting for patients to see their doctor or medical professional in person. Phone calls may be preferable for simple questions requiring quick answers."

Dr. Joseph-Di Caprio recommends taking these steps to prepare for a successful telehealth appointment: