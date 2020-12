UCare’s Chief Medical Director, Dr. Julia Joseph-DiCaprio says a fall can be life changing.

MINNEAPOLIS — Icy patches on sidewalks, rugs placed in hallways for snow-caked boots, extension cords used for holiday lights.

It’s a dangerous time of year for people with balance issues.

While falls injure people of all ages, they are especially problematic for seniors.