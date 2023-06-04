AHS reopening 2 adoption centers following canine influenza outbreak

The facilities in Golden Valley and Coon Rapids will resume regular operations at noon Tuesday. The Woodbury adoption center restarted operations last week.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Nearly 200 dogs will be looking for a forever home when the Animal Humane Society (AHS) reopens its adoption centers following a serious outbreak of canine influenza.

The facilities in Golden Valley and Coon Rapids will reopen their doors to the public at noon Tuesday after being in quarantine for nearly six weeks in an effort to contain the highly-contagious virus. AHS reopened its center in Woodbury last week.

In a release announcing the reopenings AHS announced that the dogs in the two facilities have recovered from the influenza and are no longer contagious.

The animal welfare organization went into quarantine April 6 after dogs began showing symptoms. AHS said at the time it was suspected the virus came in with animals that arrived from another shelter March 23. Due to that exposure, the organization took what it called "proactive steps" to contain the canine influenza.

Along with adoptions, AHS halted veterinary procedures and on-site training. In all, it was estimated the shutdown and quarantine cost the organization well over $1 million. Dogs were even kept away from the iconic "Walk for Animals" fundraiser on May 6, which had a significant impact on the event.

