Air quality alert extended another day; WI added

Nearly all of these warnings from the MPCA this spring and summer have been either extended or expanded -- or both.

ST PAUL, Minn — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is extending the current air quality alert for much of the state. The alert has also expanded to include all of Wisconsin.

Originally, MPCA officials said the alert would expire by 9 p.m. Thursday but that has been pushed to 9 p.m. Friday.

This latest alert covers central and southern Minnesota, an area that includes the Twin Cities metro area. And as of Thursday afternoon, it expanded to all of Wisconsin.

Some of the bigger cities include Albert Lea, Alexandria, Apple Valley, Blaine, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Buffalo, Burnsville, Eagan, Eden Prairie, Farmington, Hastings, Mankato, Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Northfield, Plymouth, Prior Lake, Ramsey, Rogers, Rosemount, Roseville, Shakopee, St. Cloud, St. Louis Park, St. Paul, Stillwater, Waconia, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury.

The MPCA said the air quality is now in the "orange" category, which means it's unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Officials said our current weather of sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity is creating an environment favorable for pollutants in the air. These conditions along with smoke from the Canadian wildfires have been a reoccurring problem this spring and summer.

People who need to be especially mindful of the alerts include:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes

Pregnant people

Children and older adults

People with increased exposure include:

People of all ages who do longer or more vigorous physical activity outdoors

People who work outdoors, especially workers who do heavy manual labor

People who exercise or play sports outdoors, including children

People who don't have air conditioning and need to keep windows open to stay cool

People in housing not tight enough to keep unhealthy air out, or who do not have permanent shelter.