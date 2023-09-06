Air quality alert extended to include western and northern Minnesota

The original alert's deadline has been changed, as have its boundaries and its severeness.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has once again added changes to its air quality alert for part of the state.

The alert, which was originally issued earlier this week for just northwest Minnesota, has expanded to include the entire western half of Minnesota.

The original alert was set to expire Wednesday morning but that has been extended to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The third and final addendum to the original alert is now an upgrade to the severeness of the air. Parts of western Minnesota will now reach the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for everyone.

Areas in the red alert include Alexandria, Marshall, Worthington, Ortonville, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, according to the MPCA news release.

Officials said the orange air quality index category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, is expected for Brainerd, Albert Lea, Mankato, Bemidji, International Falls, Hibbing, Ely, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, and Red Lake.

Earlier this summer, the MPCA said Minnesota broke the previous record of air quality alerts when it marked its 23rd, passing the previous record from the summer of 2021.

Minnesota usually averages two or three alerts in a season.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has been a reoccurring problem this summer.

MPCA listed certain groups that experience health effects from unhealthy air.

People who need to be especially mindful of the alerts include:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes

Pregnant people

Children and older adults

People with increased exposure include:

People of all ages who do longer or more vigorous physical activity outdoors

People who work outdoors, especially workers who do heavy manual labor

People who exercise or play sports outdoors, including children

People who don't have air conditioning and need to keep windows open to stay cool

People in housing not tight enough to keep unhealthy air out, or who do not have permanent shelter.

Earlier this summer, Minnesota had the worst air quality in the country with an AQI hovering around 175. That's the highest AQI recorded in the Twin Cities since at least 1980 when records began. The highest AQI ever recorded in the state is from Red Lake Nation on July 20, 2021, according to the MPCA. On that day, the AQI was 259 in that region.

The MPCA is continuing to evaluate conditions and provides more information on their air quality conditions site.

