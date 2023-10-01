Air quality alert issued for Twin Cities metro area and parts of Minnesota

The alert took effect Monday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. and runs until Tuesday, Jan. 10, at noon.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota, and it includes the Twin Cities metro area.

The alert took effect Monday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. and runs until Tuesday, Jan. 10, at noon.

Officials say the dip in air quality is because "light winds combining with moisture from melting snow will trap fine particulate pollution near the surface," according to a news release from the MPCA.

The air is expected to improve Tuesday afternoon when winds blow in clearer air from the west.

Officials say the air is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups: people with asthma; people who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes; pregnant people; children and older adults; and those with increased exposure.

MPCA listed the people with increased exposure:

Those of all ages who do longer or more vigorous physical activity outdoors

Those who work outdoors, especially workers who do heavy manual labor

Those who exercise or play sports outdoors, including children

Those in housing which doesn't keep unhealthy air out, or who do not have permanent shelter.

Officials say people experiencing health-related effects from the air should contact their health care provider.