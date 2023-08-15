Air Quality Alert issued for northern MN through Wednesday

The alert, triggered by - you guessed it - smoke from wildfires in the northwest territories of Canada could reach red levels for the northwest portion of the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Some things exported from Canada to the U.S., like oil, hockey and Molson, are welcomed here with open arms.

Wildfire smoke... is another story.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued yet another Air Quality Alert, this one impacting a large swatch of northern Minnesota. The alert took effect at noon Tuesday and is due to expire at 10 a.m. Wednesday, depending on conditions.

Affected areas include Bemidji, East Grand Forks, International Falls, Hibbing, Ely, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Red Lake and Leech Lake.

MPCA says heavy ground-level smoke from fires in the Canadian northwest territories crossed the Minnesota border earlier Tuesday and could reach as far south as Bemidji and as far east as Ely, with the heaviest levels of smoke being felt in the northwest portion of the state. Fine particle levels are expected to read the red air quality index, a level considered unhealthy for all residents. Sensitive groups (seniors, children, pregnant women, and those with health conditions or challenges) should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors.

The good news is that winds across the region will become southerly by Wednesday morning, and the smoke should quickly retreat and clear by 10 a.m.

