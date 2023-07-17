Air quality alert issued for northwestern and west central Minnesota

The alert is scheduled to expire at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Canadian wildfire smoke has prompted yet another air quality alert, this time in northwestern and west central Minnesota, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) officials announced Monday.

The alert is scheduled to expire at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Pollution officials listed these affected areas in Monday's news release: East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Roseau, Thief River Falls, Bemidji, Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, and Ortonville as well as the tribal nations of Leech Lake and Red Lake.

The alert does not include the Twin Cities metro.

MPCA officials say smoke from the Canadian wildfires is to blame for the poor air, which has been a recurring problem all summer. The MPCA's alerts are color-coded. Orange air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, while red air quality is unhealthy for everyone. Officials say the air quality in northwestern and west central Minnesota is expected to reach the orange category over the next two days.

Officials say smoke can aggravate those with heart and lung disease, as well as cardiovascular and respiratory infections. According to the MPCA, symptoms could include chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and fatigue.

People who need to be especially mindful of the alerts include:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes

Pregnant people

Children and older adults

People with increased exposure include: