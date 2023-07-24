Air quality alert issued for Twin Cities metro Tuesday-Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for the seven-county, Twin Cities metro area during the middle of the week, which is supposed to deal with temperatures in the upper 90s.
The timeframe for this latest alert will be from noon on Tuesday, July 25, through 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.
"The affected area includes the Twin Cities metropolitan area, and the tribal nation of Prairie Island," the MPCA news release states.
The air quality is expected to reach the orange category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
MPCA officials say the "ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday."
The sunny and hot weather with low humidity will create favorable conditions for two types of pollutants: volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides.
Meanwhile, the current alert for wildfire smoke in central and northern Minnesota will be extended until Tuesday afternoon.
