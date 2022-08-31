State officials brace for Avian Flu resurgence

An increase in bird mortality within the Meeker County flock prompted testing, which confirmed the presence of the highly transmittable influenza.

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. — State animal health officials say an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), more commonly known as Avian Flu, at a Meeker County poultry operation signals an expected resurgence of the disease.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the commercial turkey farm reported an increase in bird mortality last weekend, and tests confirmed the presence of HPAI. The flock was first quarantined, and has since been depopulated in an effort to stop the spread of the highly contagious disease.

State officials say poultry from the infected farm will not enter the food system.

Minnesota was hit by a wave of Avian Flu last spring, with the blamed on migrating wild birds that were forced to stay in Minnesota longer than they otherwise would have due to unusual weather. Animal health experts anticipated that the fall migration could bring another spike in HPAI, but did not expect it to come so early.

“While the timing of this detection is a bit sooner than we anticipated, we have been preparing for a resurgence of the avian influenza we dealt with this spring,” said Minnesota Board of Animal Health senior veterinarian Dr. Shauna Voss. “HPAI is here and biosecurity is the first line of defense to protect your birds.”

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has established a "control area" around the impacted facility in Meeker County, and are working to identify all operations in the area with either commercial or backyard poultry. Commercial flocks will be quarantined and tested regularly to make sure the virus is not spreading.

Producers who notice any clinical signs of Avian Flu within their flocks, like a drop in water intake or increased mortality, are asked to immediately contact their veterinarian or the Minnesota Avian Influenza Hotline at 1-833-454-0156.

HPAI is not just a Minnesota problem: the virus has impacted 414 flocks in 39 states across the U.S. since spring, resulting in the loss of more than 40 million birds.

