Memorial Blood Centers says there's a 'blood emergency' after low summer turnout

All blood types are needed, with O+, O-, B-, and platelets considered critically low.

MINNEAPOLIS — Memorial Blood Centers is putting out a call for blood donors after announcing a "blood emergency" in the region.

The organization says regional blood supplies are "well below" the preferred 5-7 day supply, after low blood donor turnout over the summer months. While all blood types are needed, types O+, O-, B-, and platelets are considered to be critically low.

“The days of having a blood drive at your place of work, your place of worship, every school and college have drastically changed due to the pandemic, and we need community members to find a donor center or a community blood drive to make a donation,” said Kathy Geist, VP of Memorial Blood Centers. “It’s critical that our community come out in response to our blood emergency to help us rebuild our inventory and ensure that we have life-saving blood for patients in our hospitals. You never know when you might need blood, so pay it forward by making a donation today.”

Officials say the shortage is particularly affected by a sharp decrease in younger and first-time donors, as many schools and colleges have stopped hosting blood drives.

More information about blood donations, including locations and scheduling information across Minnesota and Wisconsin, can be found on the Memorial Blood Centers website.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+