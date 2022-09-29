Bloomington Police Chief: Biggest fentanyl pill bust in Midwest

Chief Hodges said it was enough pills to kill one-fifth of the state's population.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn — During a Wednesday press conference, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said his officers arrested a man who had over 108,000 fentanyl pills in his possession.

Hodges said it's likely the biggest ever pill bust in the Midwest and it was enough pills to kill one-fifth of the state's population.

A record number of Minnesotans died from overdose last year, according to a report by the Minnesota Department of Health, including a 49% increase in synthetic opioids, which includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogues. Health officials noted in the report that for every overdose death in the state last year, there were 10 non-fatal drug overdoses. Booker said there were already 12 fatal overdoses in Bloomington which is a record. He said there were six fatal overdoses in 2021 and eight in 2020.

Nationally, overdoses involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids surpassed 71,000 in 2021, up 23% from the year before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Watch more local news: