Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during basketball practice; experts say it's rare, but not new

MINNEAPOLIS — This week Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James made headlines after the 18-year-old suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California.

Cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in young athletes, according to reports.

"Sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart suddenly stops providing blood flow to body and brain," said Dr. Chris Carter, Director of Electrophysiology at Children's MN.

Dr. Carter says sudden cardiac arrest affects a few hundred thousand people every year - young athletes in particular.

Estimates vary, but some reports suggest that about 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 80,000 young athletes die of sudden cardiac death each year.

"The majority of these events are due to underlying cardiac abnormalities, issues with heart muscle or heart structure, or electrical system of the heart, but heat stroke - certainly risk factors even in people with normally healthy hearts for sudden cardiac arrest to happen and especially in extreme heat like we are seeing this week in MN," he said.

Dr. Carter says having someone trained in CPR and AED equipment handy could mean the difference between life and death.

He says it's also important to look for any signs leading to a diagnosis.

"Specifically, three symptoms as a person who sees patients with this issue would be red flags. One, any fainting with activity. Two, new chest pain during activity and three, change in someone's ability to keep up and do their normal activities, more shortness of breath or getting tired more quickly during activities," he said.

While he says the goal is to keep kids active, it's important to make sure they're able to participate in sports safely through screening, medical interventions, "staying cool, staying hydrated and listening to their bodies," he said.

The lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause a person to pass out, become disabled or die if not treated immediately.

If you notice any signs, call 911 immediately.

Children's Minnesota is an affiliate of Project ADAM, a national program that strives to assist schools and communities in establishing a practiced plan to respond to sudden cardiac arrest. Project ADAM Minnesota provides individual consultation on the prevention of sudden cardiac death in school settings. Consultations are provided free of charge to all Minnesota schools, made possible by the support of the Children’s Heart Clinic and Children’s Minnesota.