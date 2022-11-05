Make time today to check yourself for any lumps, bumps, rashes, or other changes. When you do regular checks, you’re more likely to notice if changes are happening.

MINNEAPOLIS — May is Women’s Health Month. Hopefully all of you are celebrating by taking charge of your health.

Apparently, some aren’t. According to new research publish by the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, the rates of screening mammograms have declined among women who are breast cancer survivors. The drop is especially notable among 40-somethings.

Medical groups may have different advice when it comes to mammogram recommendations, but they all agree that breast cancer survivors need mammograms at least once each year. Read more about this head-scratching research at breastcancer.org

It’s Buddy Check 11 Day!

Health Fair 11 believes that every month is Women’s Health Month. Make time today to check yourself for any lumps, bumps, rashes, or other changes. By clicking this link you will find instructions on how to perform a breast self-exam (BSE.) Should you find anything that’s out of the ordinary, it’s imperative that you schedule a follow-up exam with a medical professional.

When you do regular checks on Buddy Check 11 Day, you’re more likely to notice if something changes. This is healthcare that you control!

And speaking of mammograms (ahem), when is the last time you had one? Talk with your doctor or medical professional about the mammogram schedule that’s right for you. Then follow through on that recommendation. Age, family history, lifestyle, and ethnicity are all variables to discuss with your doctor.

Remember your Buddy

On Buddy Check 11 Day we also ask you to call/text/email/Zoom a ‘Buddy’ to remind her/him to also do a self-exam. When you both do regular self-exams and receive annual mammograms, you hold each other accountable. Your Buddy can be a great sounding board to discuss what you find. These virtual interactions are more important than ever.

IN THE NEWS

Here are some other recent news reports related to breast cancer.

The need for Vitamin D

Nearly two-thirds of Black and Hispanic women are believed to be deficient in Vitamin D. Low levels of vitamin D are associated with autoimmune diseases and cancer. A new study published in the Journal of Nutrition shows Black and Hispanic women with good levels of Vitamin D are 21% less likely to develop breast cancer. Learn more in this report from Medical News Today.

Secondary cancer risk

The American Cancer Society says there were 3.9 million breast cancer survivors in 2019. They say that number is expected to increase over time. The ACS also says breast cancer survivors have a 17% higher risk of developing a secondary type of cancer. However, that risk is not the same for all breast cancer survivors. Learn more here.

Help Health Fair 11 help you

Want to be part of our Buddy Check 11 program?

Health Fair 11 is looking for new sponsorships to sustain our work. In return, we’ll include your company’s logo along with a message about its work. You may also have access to the Buddy Check 11 public service announcements that air on KARE 11 TV. (KARE is our media partner.)