CDC identifies inequities in flu vaccinations impacting communities of color

MINNEAPOLIS — New numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal a gap in flu vaccinations that could impact overall health and wellness.

A Vital Signs Report released Tuesday by the CDC shows vaccinations among African Americans were at 42 percent, compared to white Americans at 54 percent and Asians at 41 percent.

The number was even lower among Hispanics at 38 percent.

From lack of access to mistrust, Dr. Brandi Gorden Klukas, a family medicine physician with HCMC, says there are several issues to address.

"If a patient, for example, just came from another country and they don't have insurance, yet there's no way they're going to be able to pay for that, they're not going to know what opportunities exist to help them cover that," said Klukas.

Lower vaccination rates, the CDC says, are contributing to higher hospitalizations in communities of color.

Data from the report shows hospitalizations among African Americans was 80 percent higher than white Americans and 20 percent higher among Hispanics.

These alarming statistics for Dr. Gorden Klukas come ahead of what could be a busy season.

"You never really know exactly how the flu virus is going to change. It has a segmented genome which allows it to rearrange and it can become more infectious or less infectious, depending on the season," said Klukas.

Contributing to the need for more free clinics, and access to healthcare education.

"We are here for you; we're here to keep you healthy and we can't do that if you don't come see us, so I recommend people of color, all people in our community, come get your flu vaccine. And even if you're on the fence, just come talk about it," Klukas explained.

Doctors say the southern hemisphere saw its worst flu season in five years from April to October, which is typically an indication of what we can expect here.

For more information on flu vaccines including where you can find a shot, click here.

