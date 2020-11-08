Community rallies around Washburn High School teacher seriously injured in fall

Forstner has had two back surgeries since the fall but he is "slowly and painfully regaining mobility."

MINNEAPOLIS — The Washburn High School community is rallying around a teacher who suffered serious injuries following a running accident, according to a GoFundMe page.

Dan Forstner, who is an English teacher, was injured in a fall while running near the Mississippi River on July 26, the fundraising page reads.

Forstner will not be returning to his teaching job until the second quarter and he has had to give up a part-time job at Amazon.

Anyone interested in contributing to his recovery can donate through GoFundMe.