Consumer advisory issued for romaine lettuce sold in many MN stores

State officials said they found cyclospora during routine testing of Ocean Mist Farms brand Romaine Hearts.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) issued a warning to avoid eating a certain brand of romaine lettuce because it could make you sick.

MDA officials said they found cyclospora during routine testing of Ocean Mist Farms brand Romaine Hearts (Coeurs de laitue Romaine) with coding "22RHDM2L" and a harvest date of "MAR 10."

Officials said the romaine lettuce was sourced from Ocean Mist Farms of Castroville, California and grown in Coachella, California. The product is packaged in 22 ounce plastic bags.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said cyclospora is a foodborne intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, weight loss, nausea and fatigue. "Cyclospora is historically associated with imported produce or travel outside the U.S.; however, we have also detected Cyclospora in domestically produced foods in recent years," according to the FDA website.

No illnesses connected to this lettuce have been reported at this time in Minnesota.

MDA officials say the lettuce was sold at the following grocery stores in Minnesota:

Bob’s Produce Ranch – Fridley, MN

Brink’s Market – Chisago City, MN

Coborn’s Grocery – Hastings, MN

Daggett’s Fresh Foods – Hinckley, MN

Driskill’s Downtown Market – Hopkins, MN

Festival Foods – Andover, MN

Festival Foods – Bloomington, MN

Festival Foods – Hugo, MN

Festival Foods – Lexington, MN

Festival Foods – White Bear Lake, MN

Festival Foods – Brooklyn Park, MN

Jerry’s Market – North Branch, MN

Jubilee Foods – Mound, MN

King’s County Market – Andover, MN

King’s County Market – St. Francis, MN

Knowlan’s Fresh Foods – Maplewood, MN

Knowlan’s Fresh Foods – South St. Paul, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Eagan, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Excelsior, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Eden Prairie, MN

Kowalski’s Market on Grand – St. Paul, MN

Kowalski’s Market on Chicago – Minneapolis, MN

Kowalski’s Market on Lyndale – Minneapolis, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Oak Park Heights, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Shoreview, MN

Kowalski’s Market – White Bear Lake, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Woodbury, MN

Longfellow Market – Minneapolis, MN

Mackenthun’s Foods - Waconia, MN

North Market – Minneapolis, MN

Oxendale’s Market Randolph – St. Paul, MN

Speedy Market – St. Paul, MN

Super One Plaza – Duluth, MN

Super One West – Duluth, MN

Super One – Two Harbors, MN