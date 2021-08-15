$100 vaccine incentive extended through Aug. 22

According to a press release from the governor's office, 55,456 Minnesotans have signed up to receive the $100 Visa gift card since Aug. 4.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday that the $100 COVID-19 vaccine reward program is being extended through Sunday, Aug. 22.

According to a press release from the governor's office, 55,456 Minnesotans have signed up to receive the $100 Visa gift card since Aug. 4. Anyone who has received their first shot of the vaccine July 30th or later is eligible for the reward.

“Great news, Minnesota: You have more time to get $100 just for rolling up your sleeves,” said Gov. Walz in a press release. “With the Delta variant pushing cases up across the country, including right here in Minnesota, we’ve entered a new phase in the battle against COVID-19. The vaccines are the way we fight back against the virus. Get your first dose today and get $100. Simple as that.”

Minnesotans can register for the incentive through the state's website. Registration will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.

Originally, $2.5 million from the American Rescue Plan was being used to fund the program, but the Legislative COVID-19 Response Commission approved an additional $13.8 million per Gov. Walz's request, the release says.

Minnesotans can make vaccine appointments through the state's Vaccine Connector or the MDH COVID-19 hotline at 833-431-2053. Health care providers and local pharmacies may also have availability.