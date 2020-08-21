17 St. Olaf students suspended following off-campus party where at least one student had COVID-19

According to a statement from President David Anderson, the students attended the party last week before moving into campus housing.

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Seventeen St. Olaf College students have been suspended for the fall semester after attending an off-campus party where at least one student had been infected with COVID-19.

According to a statement from President David Anderson, the students attended the party last week before moving into campus housing.

"This is the kind of reckless behavior that will put an end to our in-person semester, and it must stop," Anderson said in a message sent to students onThursday. "At least one of the students who attended the party was infected with COVID-19 and exposed several other students. Others in attendance exposed innocent students, like roommates, who are now having to pay a costly price for others’ poor choices."

According to Anderson, the schools has administered 3,459 coronavirus tests to students, faculty and staff as campus opened. Of those tested, eight students have tested positive – not necessarily connected to the party – and 50 students who require quarantine due to a "lack of physical distancing," Anderson said.

St. Olaf began its fall semester Thursday.

"Every single one of us has a responsibility to check the behavior of those around us," Anderson said in the statement. "If you see someone not adhering to the Community Standards, remind them that this behavior endangers everyone and could jeopardize our ability to complete a full semester in person. Our systems are in place and our preparations are excellent. It is now up to all of us to act safely and to look out for each other's health."