Iowa State Fair postponed to 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time since World War II, there will not be an Iowa State Fair.

In an 11-to-2 vote, the Iowa State Fair Board voted to postpone this summer's event due to COVID-19.

States around the Midwest—including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio and Indiana—have already canceled their state fairs.

The 2019 Iowa State Fair set a record for attendance with 1.17 million people, beating the 2018 record of 1.13 million.

"The top priority of the Iowa State Fair has and always will be to protect the health and safety of Fairgoers," Iowa State Fair Manager and CEO Gary Slater said in a statement. "While the decision of the Iowa State Fair Board today will certainly come as a disappointment to many, the Board determined that holding a Fair in accordance with current health guidelines related to COVID-19 wasn't feasible. We appreciate the support of Fairgoers over the past few months as we've reviewed various options for the 2020 Iowa State Fair. We certainly look forward to welcoming over one million people back to the Fair in 2021."

The fair announced next year's event will be held Aug. 12-22, 2021.

Only five Iowa State Fairs in history have been canceled previously, according to the fair's website: 1898 because of the World's Fair and Spanish-American War, and World War II canceled the 1942-1945 fairs.

The first Iowa State Fair was held in 1854.

According to a 2019 state audit report, 89.6% of revenues for the Iowa State Fair Authority, the group that oversees the fair and fairgrounds, came from the fair itself.

WATCH: Iowa State Fair Board votes to postpone Iowa State Fair