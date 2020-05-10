3 MN congressmen board Delta flight after being in contact with president

On Wednesday, Minnesota Congressmen Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn greeted the President in Minneapolis and flew on Air Force One to and from Duluth.

MINNEAPOLIS — Three Minnesota Congressmen who boarded a Delta flight after being in contact with the President and White House staff this week said they were cleared by doctors at the capitol and by Delta to fly.

Another passenger on that flight, Mike Siebenaler, said travelers were never alerted to the potential dangers onboard, and said the congressmen's decisions were irresponsible.

"To board that plane on top of it where you are going to potentially put people at risk, that's just incomprehensible to me," Siebenaler said. "I can't believe they did that."

On Wednesday, Minnesota Congressmen Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn greeted the President in Minneapolis, flew on Air Force One to and from Duluth, and attended the president's rally there.

Two days later the three men boarded the nearly half-full Delta flight.

Stauber told KARE 11 he had tested negative for COVID-19 twice in 72 hours and that due to a low risk of exposure, a doctor at the capitol cleared him to travel, as did Delta, which corroborated Stauber's story.

Hagedorn said on Facebook: "According to the CDC, exposure constitutes being with someone for more than 15 minutes within a distance of 6 feet. We did not meet that standard. The House doctor cleared me to conduct regular business, like voting on the House floor, which I did Friday."

Siebenaler says and Delta confirms the passengers were delayed an hour inside the plane before takeoff while the airline checked to clear the congressmen for travel.