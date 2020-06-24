32 Hennepin County libraries to re-open, nine to stay closed through 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Stuck at home? At least you’ll be able to find a good book to read.
The Hennepin County Board has approved a list of 32 public libraries that will reopen in some form by the end of the summer:
- Arvonne Fraser
- Augsburg Park
- Brookdale
- Brooklyn Park
- Eden Prairie
- Edina
- Excelsior
- Franklin
- Hopkins
- Hosmer
- Maple Grove
- Nokomis
- Northeast
- North Regional
- Oxboro
- Penn Lake
- Plymouth
- Ridgedale
- Rockford Road
- Rogers
- St. Louis Park
- Sumner
- Walker
- Champlin
- Maple Plain
- Minneapolis Central
- St. Anthony
- Southdale
- Washburn
- Wayzata
- Webber Park
- Westonka
Ten of the libraries on the list are already offering curbside pick up and return of library materials:
- Arvonne Frasier
- Brooklyn Park
- Eden Prarie
- Hosmer
- Maple Grove
- Plymouth
- Ridgedale
- Rockford Road
- Washburn
- Webber Park
Josh Yetman, library communications manager, said, “Some buildings will start with curbside pickup, some buildings with computers by appointment, some buildings will start with contactless printing."
Yetman said the goal is to start service inside buildings as soon as possible, with furniture and computers spaced for social distancing, extra cleaning, and limits on the number of people allowed inside.
Nine Hennepin County libraries will remain closed for the rest of 2020:
- East Lake (physical damage from unrest will be repaired over the next six months)
- Golden Valley
- Linden Hills
- Long Lake
- Minnetonka
- Osseo
- Pierre Bottineau
- Roosevelt
- St. Bonifacius
Yetman said the primary reason for the continued closure of libraries is overlapping service.
“Some of those locations are served by other nearby libraries, so we’re trying to make sure we provide a balance in locations geographically,” Yetman said.
Community needs and the ability to socially distance within specific libraries were also taken into consideration, according to Yetman.
As for opening dates, the county plans to release more information next week.
RELATED: U.S. Transportation Secretary on whether airlines should give cash refunds for COVID-19 cancellations