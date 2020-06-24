32 Hennepin County libraries to re-open, nine to stay closed through 2020

Here's the complete list

MINNEAPOLIS — Stuck at home? At least you’ll be able to find a good book to read.

The Hennepin County Board has approved a list of 32 public libraries that will reopen in some form by the end of the summer:

Arvonne Fraser

Augsburg Park

Brookdale

Brooklyn Park

Eden Prairie

Edina

Excelsior

Franklin

Hopkins

Hosmer

Maple Grove

Nokomis

Northeast

North Regional

Oxboro

Penn Lake

Plymouth

Ridgedale

Rockford Road

Rogers

St. Louis Park

Sumner

Walker

Champlin

Maple Plain

Minneapolis Central

St. Anthony

Southdale

Washburn

Wayzata

Webber Park

Westonka

Ten of the libraries on the list are already offering curbside pick up and return of library materials:

Arvonne Frasier

Brooklyn Park

Eden Prarie

Hosmer

Maple Grove

Plymouth

Ridgedale

Rockford Road

Washburn

Webber Park

Josh Yetman, library communications manager, said, “Some buildings will start with curbside pickup, some buildings with computers by appointment, some buildings will start with contactless printing."

Yetman said the goal is to start service inside buildings as soon as possible, with furniture and computers spaced for social distancing, extra cleaning, and limits on the number of people allowed inside.

Nine Hennepin County libraries will remain closed for the rest of 2020:

East Lake (physical damage from unrest will be repaired over the next six months)

Golden Valley

Linden Hills

Long Lake

Minnetonka

Osseo

Pierre Bottineau

Roosevelt

St. Bonifacius

Yetman said the primary reason for the continued closure of libraries is overlapping service.

“Some of those locations are served by other nearby libraries, so we’re trying to make sure we provide a balance in locations geographically,” Yetman said.

Community needs and the ability to socially distance within specific libraries were also taken into consideration, according to Yetman.