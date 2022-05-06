Hennepin, 3 other metro counties now at medium COVID community level

Hennepin, Carver, Scott and Washington counties are now listed as medium level counties in the CDC's weekly update.

MINNEAPOLIS — Four counties in the Twin Cities metro area are now listed as having medium community levels of COVID-19, according to the latest weekly data posted on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website.

Hennepin, Carver, Scott and Washington counties now fall under medium community levels, according to data collected from April 28 to May 4.

It marks the first week that any metro counties have risen above the low level since February.

Earlier this year, the CDC shifted its COVID-19 guidance based on community levels, with a heavier emphasis on the impact on healthcare systems. The levels are calculated based on three metrics: new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; percentage of staffed in-patient beds with COVID-19 patients; and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

Community levels can shift quickly. Olmsted and Wabasha counties were listed under high community levels last week, and have both dropped back into the medium level this week.

Statewide daily COVID-19 case numbers reported by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) have been slowly rising in the past month, with daily case reports consistently above 2,000 most of this week. MDH cautions those numbers aren't a complete picture of COVID-19 case levels, however, as their reporting does not include home tests that are not submitted to MDH or otherwise confirmed with a lab test.

Rising levels of COVID-19 are also found in wastewater measurements reported by the Metropolitan Council, with rates climbing steadily after the past month, but still remaining far below the January peak at the height of the omicron variant outbreak.

