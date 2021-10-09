69 COVID cases linked to State Fair so far

The Minnesota Department of Health says it expects those numbers to rise.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports that as of Sept. 10, 69 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Minnesota State Fair.

MDH said in a statement that those cases were found in people who "reported attending the fair during the period in which they were most likely exposed and infected."

The statement added that because the fair only ended on Monday, the number of positive cases connected to it are expected to rise in the coming days.

In a media briefing on Aug. 27, the second day of the fair, MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said MDH would not have contact tracing data until after it ended. She added that crowded outdoor events like the fair are "risky environments."

MDH reminded Minnesotans on Friday that those "risky" activities such as the fair pose less danger for people who are vaccinated.

"When going out in public, the best way to reduce your risk and prevent spread to others is to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and social distance," MDH said in a statement Friday. "In order to limit continued spread, Minnesotans should get tested 3-5 days after attending large gatherings."

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that over 3,000 people were vaccinated at a clinic on the fairgrounds.