7 major airlines increasing face mask enforcement

You could get kicked off your flight for not covering your face and mouth under new guidelines.

On Monday, Airlines for America (A4A), the trade union for many U.S. airlines, announced seven participating airlines would begin rigorously enforcing rules requiring passengers to wear masks at all times during a flight.

According to a press release, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines will be implementing three additional steps to reduce risks and protect passengers and crew members from COVID-19.

First, each airline will clearly communicate it's face mask policy to passengers. People may be required to acknowledge policies when they're checking in.

An onboard announcement will be the second step. Crew members will talk about specific details of the airline's mask policy, including consequences for not following it.

The third step in the new policy regards consequences. Carriers are responsible for making the decision on consequences for passengers not wearing masks, up to removing that person from the flight.

The union has not indicated how long these new policies will be in place, saying simply that the measures would be in place "throughout" the coronavirus pandemic.

“U.S. airlines are very serious about requiring face coverings on their flights. Carriers are stepping up enforcement of face coverings and implementing substantial consequences for those who do not comply with the rules,” said A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio. “Face coverings are one of several public health measures recommended by the CDC as an important layer of protection for passengers and customer-facing employees.”