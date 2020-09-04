Allina Health and MNUFC host blood drive at Allianz Field

Visit redcrossblood.org or the Red Cross Blood Donor App and use the code “MNUFC” to register. Donors must pre-register online.

Minnesota United will be hosting a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross at Allianz Field.

The drive will take place at Allianz Field, April 23 and 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

“One of the underlying principles of our club is that whenever and wherever we possibly can, we help our community with its most important needs. In these times of incredible uncertainty, we must prioritize and help where we have the opportunity,” said MNUFC CEO Chris Wright.

The American Red Cross has put protocols in place to ensure safe donations and practice social distancing.