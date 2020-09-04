x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

coronavirus

Allina Health and MNUFC host blood drive at Allianz Field

Visit redcrossblood.org or the Red Cross Blood Donor App and use the code “MNUFC” to register. Donors must pre-register online.
Credit: AP
In this March 26, 2019, photo, the new stadium of the Minnesota United FC Loons is shown in St. Paul, Minn. The MLS soccer team's home opener and debut of the privately-funded Allianz Field is April 13 against New York City FC in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota United will be hosting a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross at Allianz Field.

The drive will take place at Allianz Field, April 23 and 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

“One of the underlying principles of our club is that whenever and wherever we possibly can, we help our community with its most important needs. In these times of incredible uncertainty, we must prioritize and help where we have the opportunity,” said MNUFC CEO Chris Wright. 

Visit redcrossblood.org or the Red Cross Blood Donor App and use the code “MNUFC” to register. Donors must pre-register online.

The American Red Cross has put protocols in place to ensure safe donations and practice social distancing.

You can also donate any personal protective equipment at the site during the blood drive.

RELATED: Companies that are hiring in Minnesota amid coronavirus

RELATED: Walz seeks ways to reopen economy gradually

 

 