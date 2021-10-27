Animal Humane Society to temporarily pause services Nov. 1-7

AHS says the closure is to take care of staff who have carried out the organization's physically and emotionally challenging work through the pandemic.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society (AHS) will temporarily shut down operations from Nov. 1-7 to "support the well-being" of employees and team members.

AHS, based in Golden Valley but with shelters in a number of metro communities, says all workers will receive a week off with pay. All shelters and vet centers will be closed from Friday, Oct. 29 through Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The organization said in a release that the number of animals on hand have been reduced through the month of October through adoption, foster placements and intake adjustments, including temporarily pausing our transport program and decreasing the number of available non-emergency surrender appointments. Training classes have also been rescheduled.

A small team will provide care for any animals that remain at AHS shelters during the week of closure.

"Animal welfare work is rewarding but challenging — both physically and emotionally," reads an AHS statement. "Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, our staff and volunteers have worked tirelessly to meet the needs of the animals and people who depend on us with optimism and determination."

"However, like many organizations today, AHS is also facing significant staffing challenges that impact our capacity to provide services and place additional stress on existing teams. Taking care of our staff ensures we can continue do our best for the animals and people we serve. We believe it’s the right thing to do."