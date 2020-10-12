Walz to announce Monday whether COVID-19 restrictions will continue

After first saying he hoped to announce a decision by the end of the week, the governor's office says the official word will come Monday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A few days before Minnesota's four-week "pause" comes to a close, Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce whether he'll extend it.

The restrictions on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, gyms and sports began Friday, Nov. 20 at 11:59 p.m., and are currently set to expire Dec. 18.

Walz's office has confirmed that he'll make an announcement Monday about whether he'll extend that pause or allow it to expire.

The current restrictions specifically halt:

All indoor and outdoor dining, moving bars and restaurants to takeout only

All social gatherings with anyone outside your household

All organized sports, both youth and adult

Gyms and fitness centers

Indoor entertainment venues

Receptions and parties

Gov. Walz said Monday that he hoped to have an update by the end of the week, but did not give an exact date. At that time, the governor said he and state health officials were waiting to get a full picture of the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings on Minnesota's hospitalizations. That number lags due to the incubation period and the time it takes some of the people who contract the virus to develop severe symptoms.

Walz said he wanted to give businesses as much lead time as possible to adjust their plans.

“This is the virus’ timeline but people live in the real world," Walz said.

The governor warned that there will be some type of mitigation, as there is no option to "not do anything."