Anoka-Champlin Park prep football game canceled due to COVID investigation

Champlin Park will now play St. Michael-Albertville due to a coronavirus-related investigation, according to the Anoka Hennepin School District.

ANOKA, Minn. — A Twin Cities high school football game has been canceled Friday due to a COVID-19 investigation.

The Anoka-Hennepin School District announced on its Facebook page that the 3:30 p.m. varsity game between Anoka and Champlin Park High School will not go forward.

All lower-level games between the two schools this weekend have also been canceled.

The district said that all known close contacts have been identified in the COVID investigation. Student-athletes, parents, guardians and the school community will receive any updates as they become available.