Anoka-Champlin Park prep football game canceled due to COVID investigation

ANOKA, Minn. — A Twin Cities high school football game has been canceled Friday due to a COVID-19 investigation.
The Anoka-Hennepin School District announced on its Facebook page that the 3:30 p.m. varsity game between Anoka and Champlin Park High School will not go forward.
All lower-level games between the two schools this weekend have also been canceled.
The district said that all known close contacts have been identified in the COVID investigation. Student-athletes, parents, guardians and the school community will receive any updates as they become available.
Champlin Park High School will now instead play at St. Michael-Albertville at 4 p.m. Friday, according to the district.
After initially postponing high school football and volleyball to spring due to COVID-19 concerns, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) voted 15-3 on Sept. 21 to allow a shortened football season this fall. The first games were Oct. 9.