Anoka-Hennepin moves to distance learning in middle, high schools starting Nov. 4

ANOKA, Minn. — The Anoka-Hennepin School District said Friday it will be moving all of its middle schools and high schools from hybrid learning into a full distance learning format starting on Nov. 4, as coronavirus cases in the region continue to climb.

Elementary schools in the district will continue in a hybrid learning model.

Sports and after-school activities will also be affected, according to a notice from the district that said "high school co-curricular athletics and activities will cease starting Nov. 2 following Minnesota State High School League guidance."

In its notice, the district pointed to rising county-level data for COVID-19 cases in the decision.

"Following guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, County Health Officials, and the Minnesota Department of Education, Anoka-Hennepin’s COVID-19 planning team reviewed multiple data points, and supported a move to distance learning at the middle and high school level," the statement said.

The district said the announcement was being made now to give parents, students, and employees advance notice of the early November changes.

Middle and high schools moving to distance learning Nov. 4; elementary schools remain in hybrid learning; update 19: https://t.co/nqIUIzf9CS | #AHSchools pic.twitter.com/nvjjFdzRZ6 — Anoka-Hennepin (@AHSchools) October 23, 2020

Word of the learning model shift comes hours after the district announced the cancellation of a football game Friday between two of its schools, Anoka and Champlin Park, due to a COVID-19-related investigation. Champlin Park played its game Friday against St. Michael-Albertville instead.

Anoka vs. Champlin Park High School football scheduled for today at 3:30 has been canceled due to a COVID-19 related investigation. All lower level games are also canceled. CPHS will now play at St. Michael-Albertville at 4 p.m. Details: https://t.co/IgAtLhKYWU pic.twitter.com/13Bwd8l8H8 — Anoka-Hennepin (@AHSchools) October 23, 2020

Anoka-Hennepin has the largest school district population in the state of Minnesota, including schools in the cities of Anoka, Andover, Blaine, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Dayton, Coon Rapids, Ham Lake and Ramsey.

New school guidance data released by the Minnesota Department of Health this week shows COVID-19 case rates in Anoka County falling into the state's recommendation for hybrid learning in elementary schools, and distance learning in secondary schools. Case rates are lower in Hennepin County, which falls under the state's hybrid learning recommendations.

Hover over a county in the map below to see its current learning recommendation based on the latest MDH data:

The data, released Thursday, is based on COVID-19 case rates per 10,000 people between Sept. 27 and Oct. 10. The guidance shows just two counties falling under the state's in-person learning recommendations. A total of 19 counties, all in greater Minnesota, have case rates high enough to fall under full distance learning recommendations for all grade levels.