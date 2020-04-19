Around 40 residents relocated from Wayzata assisted living facility

Minnesota Department of Health says family members will be notified of the location their loved ones are being moved to.

WAYZATA, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the Wayzata-based Meridian Manor assisted living facility is relocating approximately 40 of its residents after both residents and staff became ill with COVID-19.

The residents will be relocated to other facilities that are sufficient for their care needs, according to MDH.

MDH says, "the primary reason for the move was to ensure patient safety and care because a majority of staff and administration are ill and unable to care for residents."

MDH is unable to provide a total number of confirmed Meridian Manor COVID-19 cases at this time, but says five residents were relocated to an area hospital. Others were moved to a nearby long-term care facility, and some were sent back to reside with their families.

MDH says family members will be notified of the location their loved ones are being moved to.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.