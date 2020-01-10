As COVID cases surge in Wisconsin, Gov. Evers urges people to stay home as much as possible

Wisconsin set another daily record high for COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 2,887 new cases reported.

MADISON, Wis. — The state of Wisconsin reported a new daily record high for COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 2,887 positive cases, continuing a trend of 2,000 or more new cases daily in the past week.

In a news conference Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers urged people to stay home as much as possible, but did not issue any official orders for doing so.

"I am concerned about the alarming trends of COVID-19 we're seeing across our state," Evers said in an afternoon news briefing. "Today, Wisconsinites, I need to ask for your help. I know it's frustrating, I know it's exhausting, I know it's hard. You've made sacrifices for months."

The governor also urged people to wear a mask in public settings and observe social distancing guidelines.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 45 Wisconsin counties are reporting "very high" COVID-19 activity, with more than 350 cases per 100,00 people. Another 41 counties show a "growing" trajectory, meaning positive COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Evers did announce one new executive order that will allow licensed out-of-state health care professionals to care for patients in Wisconsin. Demand on the state's health care system has been growing, with hospitals in the Green Bay area at or near capacity.