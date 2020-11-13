As COVID spreads, Minnesota nurses rally against hospital closures

M Health Fairview responds, saying changes don't impact region's ability to treat patients.

On Friday, some nurses are speaking out, saying they're frustrated about changes at several east Metro hospitals that include closures and job losses.

At a rally, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association said now is not the time to shut down hospitals. The state's largest healthcare network, M Health Fairview, says these changes won't impact its ability to treat patients.

Barb Reilly is a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in downtown St. Paul, and she says she worries about whether it will close at the end of the year.

"We don't know what's happening," said Reilly. "We don't know how we're going to staff right now day to day."

St. Joseph's is part of the M Health Fairview network that experienced a merger three years ago.

Its spokesperson says that hospital is changing instead to a health and wellness campus, that includes a mental health unit and continued COVID care.

"We will continue to work with the community to reimagine St. Joseph’s Hospital in downtown St. Paul as a hub of health equity and wellbeing. This new vision aims to address social risk factors that we know can negatively influence health – like housing, income and overall wellness – while allowing us to invest in new ways of delivering care across the continuum of mental healthcare," M Health Fairview spokesperson Aimee Jordan wrote in a statement.

Nearby Bethesda Hospital did close, and last month, Ramsey County officials agreed to lease it as a homeless shelter.

"It's really a difficult time and I've never seen anything like it in my 30-plus years," said Reilly.

"While some positions were eliminated to better align with the health care needs of the community, we currently have more than 1,600 open positions, including hundreds of open nursing positions. Our intent has been and continues to be to keep as many of our dedicated nurses as possible within the Fairview family," writes Jordan.

M Health Fairview says it did eliminate 225 nursing positions across its system in October, but that it has more than 500 nursing positions available.

Reilly and the nurses at Friday's news conference say they're loyal to the hospitals where some have worked for decades and they are worried whether their seniority will transfer.

"I don't know if that's going to matter, if that's going to place me into a position where I'm valued, where my skills are valuable," said Reilly.

M Health Fairview says it's currently in contract negotiations with the Nurses Association. There are some staffing shortages at local hospitals but both groups say that's because workers are getting COVID outside of work.