Bachelor Farmer, Marvel Bar close for good during COVID-19 pandemic

"I do not see a viable path forward," said co-owner Eric Dayton in a message on their website.

MINNEAPOLIS — The popular downtown Minneapolis restaurant, Bachelor Farmer, and adjoining Marvel Bar will be shutting down for good amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The businesses have been closed since Governor Tim Walz ordered all Minnesota restaurants to close in March.

"We were already walking a fine line before COVID-19, and given that no one knows how long the impacts of this pandemic will last, or what the new normal will be, I do not see a viable path forward," said co-owner Eric Dayton in a message on their website.

The restaurant and bar have been a gathering spot in the North Loop for nearly nine years.

Gov. Walz announced Thursday that the closure of dine-in services at Minnesota restaurants and bars will be extended until at least May 18.

Below is the entire open letter from Eric Dayton:

Dear Friends,



Six weeks ago, we closed the doors to The Bachelor Farmer, Marvel Bar, and our cafe to protect the health of our team, and the community. And today, I have reached the very difficult decision that we will not reopen.

As you know, the future of hospitality is incredibly uncertain and over the past month, we have tried our best to navigate this uncharted territory. We have explored the option of takeout, most likely evolving into a hybrid model of takeout and reduced-capacity dining room service in the months ahead, but there’s just no way for that level of business to support the financial weight of our company and the building we call home. We were already walking a fine line before COVID-19, and given that no one knows how long the impacts of this pandemic will last, or what the new normal will be, I do not see a viable path forward.

The loss fills me with sadness, but I am also overwhelmed with gratitude. We had the privilege of serving you for almost nine years. We celebrated important milestones right alongside you, hosting countless birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries. We welcomed a president, a vice president, and a first lady. And we were fortunate to be able to go out on a high note, having recently received another four stars from the Star Tribune and reimagining a bar as a space where everyone feels comfortable. We helped to create a vibrant neighborhood and I hope we contributed something of lasting value to the fabric of our community. I’m proud of that legacy and can’t thank you enough for making it possible.

We have tried to provide support for our team through this incredibly difficult time, and this decision doesn’t change that. Every employee received six weeks of pay while furloughed and we will continue to provide full health benefits through May 31. And for our guests, if you have an unused gift card we will transfer the balance into a credit at Askov Finlayson. Any outstanding event deposits will be refunded in full. There is no easy way to do this, but we’re committed to doing it right.

I want to thank Mayor Frey and Governor Walz for their steady leadership through this crisis. I strongly support the decisive steps they’ve taken to protect our collective wellbeing and this decision is not a result of their actions, which have been commensurate with the crisis we face.

Lastly, to our friends in the Minneapolis restaurant community: It has been an honor to be in your company and I believe in your ability to overcome these unprecedented challenges. Hospitality will be more important than ever as we heal from the shared trauma of this experience and I know you will continue to raise the bar for many years to come.

Thank you again, everyone, for your incredible support. We will miss welcoming you through our doors, but hope to see you again soon.

Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and each other.



My best,