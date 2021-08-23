Band pulls out of state fair due to lack of mask, vaccine mandates

Rock band Low Cut Connie announced Monday that it would be withdrawing from its scheduled performance at the Grandstand.

Rock band Low Cut Connie announced in an Instagram post on Monday that it will not be playing at the Minnesota State Fair as planned due to organizers not putting a vaccine or mask mandate in place.

In the post, the band's frontman Adam Weiner said, "Sometimes you gotta make tough calls, and this was a tough one. I've decided to pull out of our show on the Grand Stand at the Minnesota State Fair this weekend. Now that I understand that there will be no mask or vaccine mandate in place for the event, I don't feel comfortable moving forward with this show."

The band was scheduled to perform on Saturday.

Masks and vaccines are not mandatory at the fair, though they are "strongly urged" for fairgoers over the age of 2 in these locations:

Indoors, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people

Outdoors in crowded settings, particular for unvaccinated people

At some independent vendor booths which require masks

Vaccines will be available on site during the fair, with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots offered at the North End Event Center clinic for Minnesotans 12 and up.