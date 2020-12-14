Bar loses liquor license for defying Minnesota's COVID restrictions

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A Minnesota restaurant that continued to host dine-in service in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz’s coronavirus order has temporarily lost its liquor license.
State officials suspended the license Sunday for the Boardwalk Bar & Grill in East Grand Forks. The suspension comes just days after a Polk County court closed the bar and restaurant to in-person dining.
Judge Corey Harbott on Friday granted the attorney general’s motion for a temporary restraining order to shut down dine-in service.
The governor’s executive order closes bars and restaurants to in-person dining in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Those restrictions are currently scheduled to end Dec. 18, and Walz is expected to announce Wednesday whether they will expire or be extended.
That decision will be based on data involving COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state.