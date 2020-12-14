Bar loses liquor license for defying Minnesota's COVID restrictions

State officials suspended the license Sunday for the Boardwalk Bar & Grill in East Grand Forks.

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A Minnesota restaurant that continued to host dine-in service in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz’s coronavirus order has temporarily lost its liquor license.

State officials suspended the license Sunday for the Boardwalk Bar & Grill in East Grand Forks. The suspension comes just days after a Polk County court closed the bar and restaurant to in-person dining.

Judge Corey Harbott on Friday granted the attorney general’s motion for a temporary restraining order to shut down dine-in service.

The governor’s executive order closes bars and restaurants to in-person dining in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Those restrictions are currently scheduled to end Dec. 18, and Walz is expected to announce Wednesday whether they will expire or be extended.