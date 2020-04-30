Basilica Block Party cancelled due to COVID-19

Organizers are planning for the event to take place next summer on July 9 and 10, 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Basilica Block Party will not be taking place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for July 10 and 11.

All tickets purchased online or through the Etix Call Center with a credit or debit card will be refunded automatically, according to event organizers.

You can expect your refund within 20 business days, organizers said.

For questions you can contact Etix at 1-800-514-3849 or at support.etix.com.

If you want to support The Basilica Landmark’s fundraising efforts, visit thebasilicalandmark.org/give



