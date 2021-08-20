Basilica Block Party to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for entry

Event organizers announced Friday that the policies apply to fans and volunteers.

MINNEAPOLIS — Cities 97.1 announced Friday that it will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours to attend or volunteer at Basilica Block Party next month.

The series of outdoor concerts, which is scheduled for Sept. 10-11, will not require attendees to wear masks, though it is "strongly encouraged" according to the event website's FAQs.

In a statement on Twitter, Cities 97.1 said, "We are thrilled to be back on the block in a few short weeks. Because the health and safety of our Basilica Block Party and greater Twin Cities community is our number one priority, we will be implementing new safety protocols."

The Basilica Block Party was one of many events to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Hand sanitizing stations will also be placed throughout the site, and the website says "high-touch areas" will be sanitized regularly.

The website says accepted forms of proof of vaccination include:

Your vaccination card

A photocopy of your vaccination card

A picture of your vaccination card on your phone